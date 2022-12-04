Soccer fans pack Fishtown bar to watch US World Cup appearance

The league says interest in the sport has skyrocketed since the men's team last appeared in a World Cup 8 years ago.

This World Cup run may be over, but these fans are hopeful and already looking ahead to 2026 when they can watch the games in person with Philadelphia as one of the host cities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Soccer fans packed bars across Philadelphia Saturday morning to watch the US Men's National Team compete in the World Cup.

While Team USA was eventually eliminated 3-1 at the hands of the Netherlands, fans who watched the game at Craft Hall in Fishtown were still soaking up the experience.

"We didn't make the last World Cup. We revamped and revived with some new young talent and blood to get in. Young legs to get this team moving for the future," said Jarrad Bradt, vice president of Casa Soccer League.

They hosted a watch party at the bar, which opened early Saturday morning for the event.

SEE ALSO: Netherlands defeats USA 3-1, securing place in World Cup quarterfinals

"The energy is amazing and I'm thrilled there's energy because I was not ready. I'm caffeinating really hard this morning," joked Angela Jenkins, events manager at Craft Hall.

The morning kickoff did force fans to bring in early energy. Some of them were excited about more than just this one game.

The league says interest in the sport has skyrocketed since the men's team last appeared in a World Cup 8 years ago.

"It's growing at the young level. It's growing at the college level. It's growing at the high school level. We definitely see the future of soccer being very bright and we're getting more recognition as soccer players along with the four other major sports we have in this city," said Bradt.

They hope the sport continues to grow across the US too.

Taylor Goss went to France to watch the women's team win it all in 2019. She hopes the men's team will achieve similar success soon.

"This jersey is actually from going to the women's World Cup, so it's nice to see men's soccer doing well. I think with men's soccer doing well it will also help the women's attention," said Goss.

This World Cup run may be over, but these fans are hopeful and already looking ahead to 2026 when they can watch the games in person with Philadelphia as one of the host cities.