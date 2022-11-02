Did Phillies fans create an earthquake during Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park? Not exactly

"When we were sitting here, it feels like everything is rumbling," said Melissa Flocco, who lives down the street.

"We absolutely have a Phillies red wave going on. We do not have a seismic wave going on," said Laura Guertin, an earth sciences professor at Penn State.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no secret that Phillies fans are loud and bring serious energy to Citizens Bank Park.

In a neighborhood nearly a mile from the park in South Philadelphia, people can hear the roar of the crowd, and some said they could feel it during game three of the World Series on Tuesday night.

"You can feel it from all the way over here," said Heather Ober, who lives near the ball park.

She can clearly hear the games played nearby along with her other neighbors.

"When we were sitting here, it feels like everything is rumbling," said Melissa Flocco, who lives down the street.

But can the 46,000 fans actually cause an earthquake? That was the claim made in a viral tweet that has been shared and liked thousands of times. It claimed that key moments during the game were recorded on the seismograph at Penn State's Brandywine campus.

"We absolutely have a Phillies red wave going on. We do not have a seismic wave going on," said Laura Guertin, an earth sciences professor at Penn State.

She said the school was flooded with questions after the tweet started circulating. She looked at the data and determined the information in the tweet didn't originate with them.

She said it wouldn't be possible for the fans to create enough energy to move the earth's crust, even if they are all jumping like they were on Tuesday night.

But she understands why people said they felt the energy from the ballpark.

"It can cause structures to vibrate, and you can feel that energy being transmitted either through the ground or through concrete surfaces," Guertin said.

But as a Phillies fan she does admit, she wanted to believe it was true.

"Of course I wanted to believe it like everyone else. But I knew in reality, we are 20 miles away from the stadium," she said.