Would-be robber shot, killed inside Philly convenience store 'appears to be self-defense': police

A would-be robber was shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday night while attempting to rob a convenience store.

Authorities say there were several witnesses in the store during the attempted robbery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a store employee fatally shot a man who was robbing the store in Kingsessing Wednesday night.

The employee of Happy Day Market on South 58th Street, by Whitby, is in his 20s and is cooperating with police, according to officials.

Investigators say the entire incident was also captured on surveillance camera.

"Preliminary information- it appears to be self-defense," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 911 calls about a robbery started coming in shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man wearing gloves entered the store, his face partially covered with a mask. Police say he had a handgun and pointed it at an employee, then went behind the counter and started taking money from the cash register.

Police say the employee pulled out his weapon and fired several shots, hitting the suspect several times. The suspect collapsed behind the counter and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"You can clearly see there's money on the scene, and you can clearly see one of the 28-year-old's pockets is stuffed with money. We believe that was the money he was taking from the cash register during the robbery when he was shot," Small said.

Police recovered the store employee's gun and a weapon they say was used in the robbery.

Two other employees and a customer were taken to Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

