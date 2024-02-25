Student athletes wrestled for a chance to take down a win at all-girl competition

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At Pennsauken High School, an all-girl wrestling tournament was held to see which student athletes could take down a spot in the State Championship

The Girls Southern Regional Wrestling Championships tested the skills of athletes and showcased the love of the growing sport.

"Each of the four regions the NJSIAA has, Pennsauken is the host for the southern regions. We have about 200 girls in twelve weight classes, and it's three girls from each weight class who will stand on the podium and get an invitation to go to Atlantic City to continue to wrestle for their State Championship," said Pennsauken High School Athletic Director, Billy Snyder.

Pennsauken High School is home to Jada Pichardo, a dedicated athlete whose competition endeavors often take her beyond South Jersey.

"Kind of fun to be a part of the process and building it to help...show younger girls that this is not just a boy dominated sport... I want other people to experience the joy that I got from the sport," said Junior at Pennsauken High School, Jada Pichardo.

