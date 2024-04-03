Philadelphia International Airport celebrates Wrestlemania XL coming to town

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wrestling fans on the staff at the Philadelphia International Airport got to celebrate Wrestlemania XL coming to town!

They held a pep rally for their employees as they prepare to welcome worldwide wrestling fans to our city.

"We work airport wide to engage all employees...we just want them to love where they work and just be proud of the airport in the city of Philadelphia," said Leah Douglas, Director of Guest Experience.

Long time wrestling fans on the staff took to the stage to share their past experiences growing up following it.

"I think there's a kid in all of us that really kind of loves wrestling... the fanfare of it all...so it was good to hear other fans express their love for wrestling and the diversity of that group as well," said Concession Program Manager, Clarence LeJeune.

