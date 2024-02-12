WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

North Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after student found with gun

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 11:08PM
North Philly school placed on lockdown after student found with gun
North Philly school placed on lockdown after student found with gun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- YouthBuild Charter School in North Philadelphia was placed on lockdown on Monday after a student brought a gun to school.

Police were called to the school on the 1200 block of North Broad Street at about 9:45 a.m.

According to a statement from the School's CEO, several safety protocols were immediately implemented and police were called.

Police said one person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Support services were being made available for students and staff following the incident.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW