North Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after student found with gun

North Philly school placed on lockdown after student found with gun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- YouthBuild Charter School in North Philadelphia was placed on lockdown on Monday after a student brought a gun to school.

Police were called to the school on the 1200 block of North Broad Street at about 9:45 a.m.

According to a statement from the School's CEO, several safety protocols were immediately implemented and police were called.

Police said one person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Support services were being made available for students and staff following the incident.

