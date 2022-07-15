entertainment

'Zombies 3': Aliens and themes of acceptance take over Seabrook High

Stars like Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who play Zed and Addison, have grown up with this franchise.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves are peacefully co-existing when the town of Seabrook is invaded by aliens.

"Zombies 3" debuts Friday on Disney+.

The cast of triple-threat actors, singers and dancers have mixed emotions about this final chapter.

They say they are so excited for this film, but it's also bittersweet.



"We just had so much fun on the first one, we had no idea what to expect," Donnelly says. "Milo and I had just turned 16. We really had no idea how big it would get. It's so surreal that this is happening. It feels like a great way to kind of wrap up the franchise. It feels like graduation."

"Zombies" has been a fan favorite since the first one in 2018. The actors say they have matured along with their characters.

"We are all kind of growing up a little bit, and we're exploring some more serious topics," Manheim says. "The movie is just bigger and better. It's crazy."

Our cheerleader, zombie and werewolf friends are now seniors at Seabrook High. Zed wants to be the first monster to go to college.

Add to all of this an alien invasion. The franchise's main theme of acceptance is strong as the town is forced to accept yet another group of outsiders.



The new cast members talk about the message.

"I think this is a strong reminder to not write people off just because you don't know them, don't completely understand them or have the same identity as them," says Terry Hu, who plays the alien A-Spen.

"Conflict is a good thing, change is a good thing," says Matt Cornett, who plays A-Lan.

"We have to have change to be able to grow and build on that and become like one people," added Cornett.

"Zombies 3" streams on Disney+ Friday, July 15.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
