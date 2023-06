Meteorologist Cecily Tynan celebrated World Giraffe Day at the Philadelphia Zoo during her latest Zoo Adventure!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan celebrated World Giraffe Day at the Philadelphia Zoo during her latest Zoo Adventure!

She had a chance to meet some of the tall, beautiful animals and learn more about them.

Be sure to check out the AccuWeather Forecast for the full weekday forecast.