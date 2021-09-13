inside story

Former Sixers, NBA Executive Pat Croce on mindfulness

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Times are tough and we all could use a little positivity.

One of the most enthusiastic folks we know locally is former Sixers Exec Pat Croce.


He is the definition of resilience; hitting it big in multiple businesses, becoming a local hero after helping turn the Sixers into a winning franchise, then moving forward to study mediation and mindfulness for six years and recently recovering from cancer.
Tamala Edwards interviews Croce on the benefits of Mindfulness and staying 'present' in your mind.

