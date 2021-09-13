Former Sixers, NBA Executive Pat Croce on mindfulness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Times are tough and we all could use a little positivity.One of the most enthusiastic folks we know locally isHe is the definition of resilience; hitting it big in multiple businesses, becoming a local hero after helping turn the Sixers into a winning franchise, then moving forward to study mediation and mindfulness for six years and recently recovering from cancer.Tamala Edwards interviews Croce on the benefits of Mindfulness and staying 'present' in your mind.6abc will launch "6abc Mindfulness Moments" every Thursday with mini nuggets to keep your mind and spirit fit!