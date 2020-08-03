12th Street Catering wants to keep your special occasions special during COVID-19

When the pandemic struck, weddings, birthday parties, graduation ceremonies and other special occasions were the first to go.Companies like 12th Street Catering saw an immediate surge in cancellations.Now, 12th Street has created a series of special occasion boxes and bags so people can continue to celebrate life's special moments, just in smaller and safer ways.And if you're looking to stage an outdoor event, Michele says 12th Street Catering has found several venues that are perfect for social distancing3312-20 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-386-8595