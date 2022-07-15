14-year-old in custody for shooting at SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old has surrendered to police following gunfire at a SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia that left a man hospitalized.That teen surrendered with his mother on Friday morning. Police say they have not yet recovered the gun.Officers are working with the district attorney's office on charges, Lt. Frank Vanore said.Another person who was with the 14-year-old at the time of the shooting has been questioned but has not been charged.The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot multiple times on a platform at the 15th Street station at about 12:24 p.m. Thursday.Surveillance video sent to Action News shows a man standing outside a train as two other men exit.There is a quick exchange of words between the pair and the man on the platform.Both the victim and shooter pulled guns."There was a SEPTA worker next to us and she said there was a shooting," said SEPTA passenger Scott Clearfield of Northeast Philadelphia.The shooting caused Clearfield's train to detour for close to an hour."We were all waiting, then they took us right past 15th Street and just said, 'Keep going.' It was scary," said Clearfield.Transit police were on patrol at the station and responded immediately, investigators said.The 19-year-old victim was shot three times: in the chest, stomach and right hand. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.The shooter was able to escape amid a group of passengers running from the station.SEPTA police have attempted to combat escalating violence on the transit system by beefing up security."I'm considering driving into work instead of being on public transportation. It just doesn't seem safe anymore," said Clearfield.Action News is told the hospitalized 19-year-old victim is in police custody. Police have not commented if that is due to this shooting or not.Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call police.