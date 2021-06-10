homicide

Shootings in West Philly, Germantown kill 2 men

By
EMBED <>More Videos

30-year-old man killed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that took the lives of two men.

Officers first responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a male victim was shot in the chest and the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

EMBED More News Videos

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia.



Then police were called around 12:40 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of West Hansberry Street.



Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The victim was found on the front porch of a house with wounds to his head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

There is no word on a motive or suspects in either shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Dunkin' killing suspect may be linked to several violent crimes: police
WI woman accused of using eyedrops to kill friend
Man, woman killed in Brewerytown shooting
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing is suspect in 2 other murders
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck and killed by South Jersey officer
1 dead, multiple injured in Upper Darby bar shooting
LIVE | Solar eclipse this morning: How to watch
Marine recruit from South Jersey dies in final test of training
Police officer accused of deleting suspect's video during arrest
Walkoff! See Luke Williams' 1st big league home run
Philly to lift final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate, on Friday
Show More
Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course
Fmr. Mayor Michael Nutter opens up about having surgery for prostate cancer
Pa. first-grader sparks 'wave' of kindness in community
Philadelphia police, Penn Medicine partner to give kids new bikes
Man charged with 'sextortion' connected to woman's suicide
More TOP STORIES News