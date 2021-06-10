Shootings in West Philly, Germantown kill 2 men

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10770033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that took the lives of two men.Officers first responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a male victim was shot in the chest and the head.He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Then police were called around 12:40 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of West Hansberry Street.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times.The victim was found on the front porch of a house with wounds to his head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.There is no word on a motive or suspects in either shooting.