homicide

2 fatal SW Philly shootings minutes apart at bowling alley lot, outside home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly homicides minutes apart at bowling alley lot, outside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two homicides took place early Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia just minutes apart.

The first occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot at close range in front of the steps of a home.

He was shot at least four times.

The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police said he lived several blocks from the scene.

The second fatal shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a bowling alley on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police said the 28-year-old male victim was shot at least twice and died at the scene.

The bowling alley had been closed all day and officers do not believe it is connected to the crime.

Detectives offered no motive and have not made any arrests in either killing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in Logan
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Trenton
Man, 25, working on truck shot and killed in Philly
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside NJ 7-Eleven store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fan runs out on court, tackled at 76ers game in D.C.
Deadly crash in South Philadelphia
3 shot in Montgomery County
Video captures bear wandering through neighborhood
SEPTA returns to 100% capacity
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Building bridge with community after NJ girl's disappearance
Show More
$80M training facility opens at Leonardo Helicopters in NE Philly
Philly's Black Restaurant Week helps entrepreneurs after a tough year
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, warmer and more humid soon
ATM explosion in Chestnut Hill
Suspects caught on video stealing 3 personal watercrafts
More TOP STORIES News