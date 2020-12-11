Celebrate the holidays at these Philadelphia light shows, markets

Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia brings joy and lots of lights to their open-air-lots with the first Winter on Broad Street.
Over a half-a-million lights and almost 200 larger-than-life light sculptures, some up to 40-feet-high, illuminate the Wells Fargo Center parking lots. From giant snowflakes to ornaments, Flyer's TV Host tell 6ABC "if you're looking for the perfect holiday photo, you're definitely going to get it here."
Along the laid-out path, you'll discover different holiday themes and activations to stimulate the senses. From Reindeer games like cornhole, giant Tic Tac Toe and giant Jenga to Olympic-size curling right off Broad Street.
You can also score photos-ops with Gritty, who will be dressed as Gritty Claus, and write letters to Santa at their toy workshop.
Check off some last-minute holiday shopping at their Mistletoe Marketplace, their artisan village of local venders. Scoop up exclusive merchandise specific to Winter on Broad St, such as Sixers ugly sweaters and Flyers winter beanies.
Find amazing gifts at Philadelphia's museum markets
Museum shops aren't just for souvenirs, they're great places to find holiday gifts.
We hit the town and found plenty of fun finds that could work for practically anyone on your list.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Barnes Foundation trend towards art-inspired objects. The National Museum of American Jewish History carries traditional ceremonial products, as well as gifts that celebrate the history of Jewish Americans.
The Museum of The American Revolution highlights the colonial chapter of history, while the Mutter Museum at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia has unique science-oriented gift ideas.
NextFab's Holiday Gift Guide highlights local makers
'Tis the season for giving.
NextFab's third annual Holiday Gift Guide highlights 50 local makers and shares the importance of supporting small businesses, especially during a pandemic.
NextFab is a members-based makers-space that assists artists in their endeavors. Makers can come into their studios, make, utilize their tools and resources, and take supplemental workshops with experts.
This year's Gift Guide showcases one-of-kind pieces that highlight small, sustainable businesses that are so vital to communities.
Sharif Pendleton, Philadelphia Laser Industrial Design
Margaux DelCollo, TWEE Sidewalk Chalk
Deanna McLaughlin, Cartrageous
Center city markets return with gift ideas to check off your list
Two Center City markets return with unique gifts for your holiday lists.
The Christmas Village has transformed Love Park into a German Village for shopping and eating. There is a range of vendors from around the world offering ideas for holiday gifting.
The Made in Philly Market is at Dilworth Plaza with a number of Philly-centric makers offering their locally-made products.
Both markets spread out their vendors to create a safe space for shoppers.
Fashion District focused on holiday gifting and safe shopping
The Fashion District is back for its second holiday shopping season featuring the light show at the center of the Market East Mall and stores featuring gift ideas for loved ones this season.
With a collection of shops featuring everything from top-of-the-line fashion to locally made works of art, you can find something on your holiday list.
There are also visits with Santa available with a reservation.
The mall is focused on CDC guidelines for shopping, limiting numbers in stores and requiring masks. If you don't want to visit, they also offer a personal shopper or their small surprises gift packs.
Plan your holiday escape and discover Lancaster
Lancaster County is known for its rich farm country but it's also a great destination for holiday shopping.
Lancaster City is decked out for the season with small businesses featuring locally made gems like you'll find at Building Character.
A row of art stores downtown features local artists including a new exhibition at the Red Raven Art Company. Kitchen Kettle Village is a collection of more than 40 shops just outside Lancaster in the quaint town of Intercourse.
And if you are looking for holiday lightshows to cap off your visit, Dutch Wonderland has a brand-new drive-through exhibition adjacent to the amusement park.
You can also ride on the wonderland train and enjoy a socially distant visit with Santa.
And if you'd like some adventure with your holiday celebration, Refreshing Mountain lets you zipline through holiday lights.
Chester County small towns have big ideas for holiday gifts
Chester County has an array of holiday attractions including Longwood Gardens but the small towns that make up the very large county have great shopping ideas.
West Chester is all decked out for the holidays with lighted streets and Santa visiting on a fire truck every Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm leading up to Christmas.
They also have a number of shops featuring locally-made products and family-owned restaurants offering grab and go options, family dinners and gift cards.
Phoenixville has a similar small-town vibe and a walkable Main Street featuring hand-crafted gift ideas, award-winning chocolates and restaurants.
