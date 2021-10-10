broad street run

Broad Street Run returns to Philadelphia after COVID-hiatus

The famous race that takes participants through the heart of Philadelphia is officially back in action after a COVID-hiatus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of runners laced up their sneakers and hit the road this morning for the 2021 Broad Street Run.

But things are a bit difference since the last race in 2019, starting with the course.

Construction at the Navy Yard means the race will not end there.

Instead, runners heard the official horn at Broad and Fisher.

From there they will travel to Broad and Pattison.

Additionally, runners are without cheers of support from the sidelines.

Spectators were discouraged from the course this year, as a health precaution.

As for the runners, they must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with proof.

And they have to wear masks at the beginning and the end of the race.

Many people we spoke with said they prepared for that.

"I actually did my first race with a mask on at a track, and so I've been racing a lot through the pandemic. I started doing virtual runs and I'm glad everyone's vaccinated and we're wearing masks. I think that as runners we're all in the same mindset around that and respect each other," said Rachel Sandler, who is participating in the race.
