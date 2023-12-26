Here are the top Google searches in the Philadelphia area for 2023

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News had a look at some of the most Googled search terms in the Philadelphia area in 2023.

The top five trending tour-related searches included Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' and Beyonce's 'Renaissance World Tour,' both of which sold out Lincoln Financial Field.

In the top searches for TV shows near us, the ABC hit 'The Golden Bachelor,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The Night Agent' were at the top.

Philadelphia was also the only place in the U.S. with "batting cages near me" as a top trending search.

People also Googled "air quality near me," especially when the smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the area.