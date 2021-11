PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What if the Rodin Museum and the Barnes Museum were in your backyard?That is part of what 2100 Hamilton has to offer.The 10-floor condominium building is just two blocks off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.There are 27 units in the building ranging from two- to three-bedrooms and the option to combine units.Each space has its own elevator entrance, dramatic views of the skyline and a heated terrace.2100 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130