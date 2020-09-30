The latest information on how to vote in the 2020 Election

The election less than six weeks away and there's a lot of confusion regarding how to vote.
What exactly is a 'naked ballot'?
If you are formerly incarcerated ... can you cast a ballot?
Host Matt O'Donnell discusses the latest voting information as it stands now with non-partisan Committee of Seventy President and CEO David Thornburgh.
O'Donnell also talks with Andrea Custis, President of the Urban League of Philadelphia, about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census by October 311.
