Should we regulate social media? | Watch March 3 Inside Story

ByMatt O'Donnell and Niki Hawkins WPVI logo
Saturday, March 2, 2024 9:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists break down the U.S. Supreme Court hearings in Florida and Texas on social media and the First Amendment and how censorship could impact the digital media world.

They discuss the Philadelphia Democratic Party ousting Ward Leaders and Committeepeople who supported the Working Families Party in the last City Council elections, SEPTA opposing DA Larry Krasner's opposition to a state prosecutor being appointed to solely handle crime cases on the transit system, and can GOP PA Senate hopeful David McCormick combat Senator Bob Casey's 'likability' factor?

Get the Inside Story with Brian Tierney, Nelson Diaz, Alison Young and Melissa Robbins.

