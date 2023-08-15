Philadelphia police search for suspect who stole from 7-Eleven 2 days in a row

Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar accused of stealing cigarettes from a 7-Eleven, then coming back to steal more merchandise the next day.

A video clip shows the suspect throwing something through the front window of the store early Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar accused of stealing cigarettes from a 7-Eleven, then coming back to steal more merchandise the next day.

Officers say it happened at the chain convenience store on the 1100 block of East Luzerne Street in the city's Juniata section.

The suspect then reached through the shattered glass and grabbed roughly 30 packs of cigarettes.

Police say the same burglar returned the next morning and removed the plywood that covered the broken window.

He once again stole merchandise before running away from the scene, police say.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to contact Philadelphia police.