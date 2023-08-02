Philadelphia 7-Eleven store latest target of armed robbery

Yet another brazen armed robbery took place at a local 7-Eleven convenience store, this time in the city's Kensington section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another 7-Eleven convenience store was the target of an armed robbery in the Philadelphia area. This time, the crime happened Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington section.

Police said the robbery happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue, near Ontario Street.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

SEE ALSO: Armed robbers hit 2 more 7-Eleven stores; FBI investigating possible connection to other robberies



A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries.

Wednesday's crime is the latest in a string of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the region.

Officers responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Fayette Street in Conshohocken, Montgomery County at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said two men armed with handguns demanded money from an employee.

The suspects ran from the scene with the money in a bag the suspect was seen carrying.

About 30 minutes later, a 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint.

Police tell Action News that two suspects got away with cash from the register.

No injuries were reported in either of the robberies on Tuesday.

Police and the FBI are also investigating robberies at the following 7-Eleven stores:

July 22, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 2370 Dutton Mill Road, Aston Township (Delaware County)

July 22, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 143 West Eagle Road, Haverford Township (Delaware County)

July 27, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 1307 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill (Delaware County)

July 30, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 791 Horsham Road, Montgomery Township (Montgomery County)

July 30, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 932 Street Road, Upper Southampton Township (Bucks County)

Anyone with information on these robberies or the suspects is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.