Philly and Boston-themed food and drinks go head-to-head at 76ers game

Which is better: Philly Cheesesteak or a New England Lobster Roll? Luckily, fans at the 76ers game tonight can choose both.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Aramark Senior Executive Chef Anthony Campagna has a special connection to the 76ers. Now, he gets to invent and create meals with his team during their games at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I'm of Italian heritage, so, food has always been a big part of my life," he said. "I get to create amazing foods, see the smiles on the fans, and get to walk into a sports arena and I mean, what can be better than that?"

At tonight's game versus the Boston Celtics, fans can discover two competing food items: a 'kicked up' Philly cheesesteak and a traditional lobster roll.

"It's a truly exciting time for the chef's along with the fans and the team," said Campagna. "We have to take the food to the next level as we progress up."

The Carved Ribeye Cheesesteak will be available at Section 117 or section club level section 22. The New England Lobster Roll will be available at 117 or Garces Eats on the club level.

Across the Wells Fargo center, fans can also choose between a Philly or Boston-themed beverage. The "Seventy Spritzer" is a mix of New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka, Blue Raspberry Simple Syrup, and a splash of Sprite. The "Schuylkill Tea Party," a twist on Boston's famous historical event of the same name, features Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Lemonade, Iced Tea, and White Peach Syrup.

Action News also got to visit the balcony-level Bet Rivers Sports Lounge, which anyone attending the game can access.

"This level was originally constructed as 26 suites when the building opened in 1996," said Wells Fargo Center General Manager Philip Laws. "In 2018 and 19, we transformed this entire level, to basically become the best live sports bar you could possibly imagine anywhere in the world."

That level also features the ticket-exclusive Assembly Room, which is a lavish sports bar with a colonial-American theme unique to the city of Philadelphia.

Tickets are still available for tonight's playoff match. To purchase tickets or learn more about the Wells Fargo Center, visit their websites.

