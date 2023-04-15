Philadelphia 76ers fans celebrate after Game 1 victory against Brooklyn Nets

"Oh my god, it was amazing! They did so well, we're so excited and we hope they make it to the finals," said one fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The energy at Chickie's & Pete's was electric on Saturday after the Philadelphia 76ers scored a big win in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Fans say the recent victory is a sign of better things to come.

"I wasn't that excited about the Sixers coming in, but the way they played, Harden showed up, I'm officially all in this year. I've never been more confident," said Graham Bickel from South Philadelphia.

"Oh my god, it was amazing! They did so well, we're so excited and we hope they make it to the finals," added Caroline Willis from South Philadelphia.

6abc was able to catch up with a few families who caught the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone said in the stadium, the energy was there.

"Nice, stress-free win," said Steve Varrios from Roxborough. "Embiid showed up, everyone showed up, had a chill game and everyone will show up Monday. Let's go, baby!"

"Good energy, Nick Sirianni rang the bell, and the 1 o'clock game was nice," said Nick Martino from Point Breeze. "A lot of great energy today."

Now, fans are focusing on what comes next.

"Let's go Sixers! We're the real deal," said Ron Hood from South Philadelphia. "We're going to the promised land, let's go Sixers!"

The next game will be held in Philadelphia, on Monday night at 7:30.