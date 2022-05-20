visions

Modero & Co. preserves Indonesian culture through dance, arts 

By Bethany Owings
Modero & Co. preserves Indonesian culture through arts 

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia, a dance troupe is using the art of traditional Indonesian dancing and storytelling to support the Indonesian community.

Every Wednesday at 5:30p.m., Modero and Company practices at Fleisher Art Memorial. Director Sinta Pemyami Storms says their mission is to preserve the Indonesian traditional culture through dance, food and fashion.

The group performs locally and nationally, using dance and movement to tell stories stemming from Indonesian heritage. The authentic costumes are intricately designed and come directly from Indonesia.
Storms founded Modero 10 years ago and her organization acts as a bridge for resources and social change.

Anyone is welcome to join Modero and the company shows off all their hard work at the annual Indonesian Festival on August 6, Indonesian Independence Day, at Fleisher Art Memorial.

You can also find them at the new Indonesian community center, Gapura Philadelphia on Broad Street.

Modero and Company | Instagram
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaasian american & pacific islander heritage monthvisionsasian pacific american heritage month
