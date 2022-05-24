6abc's 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Town Hall

Nydia Han hosts the 6abc Philly Proud Town Hall marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.2022 has been another year of both pain and progress for the AAPI community as the spike in reported anti-Asian hate incidents continues. New efforts are being made to stop the hate and heal communities including teaching children about the history and contributions of Asian Americans, addressing mental health within Asian Communities, and bridging the gaps in politics and beyond.In this special presentation, hear how Asian Americans are celebrating the solutions being put in place to address these issues, along with a closer look at the work that still needs to be done.