Celebrating AAPI month with restaurants, business owners making Philly great

PHILADELPHIA -- Christie Ileto, Nydia Han and Jaclyn Lee host Saturday's FYI Philly with a trip to some of Philly's best businesses to check out during AAPI month.Sam Chen has been a chef for more than 20 years.His career has taken him from kitchens where he first learned the business in Taiwan and China to Philadelphia where he worked in popular kitchens like Sampan, Susanna Foo and Buddakan.The chef launched his own business in March of 2020, creating his Bao Bun Studio.The business launched as a ghost kitchen with take-out and delivery, offering his collection of 10 bao bun flavors.Among the favorites are the Kung Pao Chicken, Pork Belly and Mongolian Beef. The menu has expanded to include chicken wings and Asian flavored burritos.Chef works out of building 39 at the Frankford Arsenal. The shared kitchen there is home to 11 chefs with 11 different styles of food.The space is available to rent for special events with an "arsenal" of chefs available to fill out the menu for your special day.Every Friday they host a happy hour open to the public from 4-8 p.m. with local brewery Stickman Brews serving beer and Sam's bao buns and other creations from the shared kitchen.5401 Tacony Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137Sushi, Sashimi and signature rolls are all highlights of the Japanese menu at Ikki Japanese Cuisine and Bar in Old City.The open sushi bar provides guests an opportunity to watch as each roll is carefully cut, rolled and topped.You can enjoy a sampler like the Ikki Love Boat that includes the ocean rainbow roll with whitefish, tuna, salmon and yellowtail creating a colorful dish.The Ikki special is a roll fried tempura-style featuring Alaskan king crab, shrimp and avocado.Or try an appetizer of roasted duck rolled in Singapore flatbread with spring mix, avocado and a balsamic drizzle.310 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106At Revolution Taco, Chef-Owner Carolyn Nguyen is a classically-trained chef who makes tacos, bowls, burritos and more at her Rittenhouse Square outpost.Homemade hot sauces, such as the Ancho Curry Mango, are an example of how she likes to combine the flavors of different cultures.Chef Carolyn's parents are both from Vietnam, but they met and married in the United States and started their family in Louisiana, where Carolyn was raised.She made Philadelphia her home in 2004, and has worked at restaurants like Fork, Russet, Nectar, Susanna Foo, and White Dog Cafe.She started her journey as an entrepreneur with food trucks, and now here at her own brick-and-mortar plans to expand service to include dinner and brunch.2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-639-5681At Main Street Pho in Manayunk, the restaurant's specialty is in its name.Owner Charles Dang serves up the traditional Vietnamese noodle dish in a variety of flavors from beef brisket and meatball to shrimp and fish ball.He makes vegan flavors too, such as vegetable and fried tofu.In Vietnam, pho is usually served as a breakfast meal.The origin of pho dates back to Northern Vietnam in the late 1800s, its influence dates back even further. Vietnamese food is often heavily influenced by Chinese and French cuisines.While pho is the most popular item on the menu, banh mi, chicken wings, and bubble tea are also favorites.The highly anticipated Bun bo Hue, a spicy beef noodle soup, is now on the menu as well.4307 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-876-6811The exotic, colorful saris of India are being transformed into new items by Samsara Sari founder-designer Namita Reddy.The locally based brand is the brainchild of an architect of Indian heritage who wanted to find a way to keep closets full of saris from ending up in landfills.Reddy receives donated saris, then repurposes them using her designs for things like pillows, dresses, scrunchies, and tutu skirts for girls.She says it's a way for her to "celebrate the beauty of the sari, and the beauty of India because it has a very rich culture and history".In Sanskrit, the word 'samsara' translates to 'cycle of rebirth' - the perfect description of Reddy's use of the pre-loved saris, so steeped in the traditions of Indian culture.