Mural Arts Philadelphia featured on ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'

"I mean who doesn't like Abbott Elementary? It's a gem. Not just for the city of Philadelphia but also for the nation," expressed Chad Eric Smith, the senior director of communications and brand management for Mural Arts Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A longtime arts organization in Philadelphia made an appearance on ABC's "Abbott Elementary!"

Mural Arts Philadelphia inspired the plot line for the show's newest episode Wednesday night.

"We really believe that art can ignite change, so for folks to be able to tune in for a show that is so popular, it's exciting," expressed Chad Eric Smith, the senior director of communications and brand management for Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The night featured a special screening along with popcorn.

Smith said Warner Brothers reached out after Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and Philadelphia native, expressed interest in featuring Mural Arts.

Wednesday's special screening also featured Action News' very own Alicia Vitarelli.

