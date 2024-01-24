  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive prestigious Temple University award

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 4:40AM
'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive prestigious Temple University award
'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive prestigious Temple University award
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson will be coming home this spring for a big honor.

The actor, writer, and creator of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' is the recipient of Temple University's prestigious 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.

SEE ALSO | 'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy and Quinta Brunson makes history

The Temple alumna will receive the award on May 7.

Lew Klein was a broadcast pioneer and longtime Temple instructor who was instrumental in creating the Action News format.

RELATED | See full list of the 2024 Oscar nominations

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW