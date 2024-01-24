'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive prestigious Temple University award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson will be coming home this spring for a big honor.

The actor, writer, and creator of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' is the recipient of Temple University's prestigious 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.

SEE ALSO | 'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy and Quinta Brunson makes history

The Temple alumna will receive the award on May 7.

Lew Klein was a broadcast pioneer and longtime Temple instructor who was instrumental in creating the Action News format.

RELATED | See full list of the 2024 Oscar nominations