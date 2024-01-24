'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive prestigious Temple University award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson will be coming home this spring for a big honor.
The actor, writer, and creator of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' is the recipient of Temple University's prestigious 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.
The Temple alumna will receive the award on May 7.
Lew Klein was a broadcast pioneer and longtime Temple instructor who was instrumental in creating the Action News format.