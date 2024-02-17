Sloth, snakes, and spiders steal the show at 'Under the Canopy' exhibit

Families can feel like they stepped into the rainforest when visiting the latest exhibit at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Families can feel like they stepped into the rainforest when visiting the latest exhibit at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Families can feel like they stepped into the rainforest when visiting the latest exhibit at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Families can feel like they stepped into the rainforest when visiting the latest exhibit at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A sloth, snakes, and spiders steal the show at the 'Under the Canopy' exhibit at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

The experience runs from February 17th to September 2nd 2024 and was made in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre & Exhibitions.

Guests can view a two-toed sloth from outside its enclosure. But they can get more close and personal with snakes and spiders.

Staff are particularly hopeful that guests will leave with a greater appreciation of those known best as creepy-crawlers.

"Coming to a place like this, actually getting to meet these animals, their fears are usually greatly diminished," said Delivis Niedzialek, Co-Director of Little Ray's. "And their appreciation for these animals and their role in nature is usually greatly increased."

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is open on Wednesdays through Sundays and will also be open on Monday, President's Day, February 19th.

For more information, visit their website.

RELATED: Encounter scaly creatures and beautiful trails at Churchville Nature Center