PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in the hospital after a crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 5th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash, and several parked vehicles were struck.

Medics worked to pull the victims from the wreckage before rushing them to the hospital.

No word yet on their condition, or what caused the crash.