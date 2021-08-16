baby

Welcome to the world Graham Ronan Beaty!

He's the first child of Action News Morning director Tyler Beaty and wife Kristen.
By
Meet Graham Ronan Beaty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing!

Meet Graham Ronan Beaty.

He's the first child of Action News Mornings director Tyler Beaty and his wife, Kristen.

Graham arrived Sunday evening, weighing just over 7 pounds.

The baby and his thrilled parents are doing well.

Welcome to the world Graham! And congrats to Tyler and Kristen!

