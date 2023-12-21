Friends, former colleagues remember 2 crew members killed in Chopper 6 crash

The crew members have been identified as Monroe Smith of Glenside, Pa. and Christopher Dougherty of Oreland, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Devastation and heartbreak have been felt amongst the entire Action News team following Tuesday night's deadly Chopper 6 crash.

During a time of heartache, we have to try and remember the good and look back at some of the memories made along the way.

A pilot and a photographer were in Chopper 6 when it went down in Washington Township, New Jersey just after 8 p.m. They were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

The pilot was 67-year-old Monroe Smith of Glenside, Pa. and the photographer was 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty of Oreland, Pa.

"We had the same goals: that was to do the job the best we could do it. And I think we both did that. He did it till the end," said Pete Kane, a retired journalist and friend of Monroe Smith.

SEE ALSO: Pilot, photographer killed after Action News' Chopper 6 crashes in wooded area of New Jersey

Kane knew Smith all too well -- since high school. The two used to fly together, they were partners in the sky.

"Life brought us together, and friends forever. And it hurts, it really does hurt," said Kane."Tomorrow I'll wake up and wish it was a dream, but I know it's not."

And Smith was a mentor to many.

"I have two pictures of two of my boys in the chopper. You talk about being a mentor -- both of them wanted to fly," said Kane.

Dougherty, the photographer onboard the helicopter, is survived by two daughters and a wife. He was said to play guitar in the office from time to time while waiting for his next assignment.

Kane says Dougherty would talk about family during dinners together and would do anything to help a friend.

SEE ALSO: Here's how a federal agency will investigate the fatal crash of Action News helicopter Chopper 6

Here's how a federal agency will investigate the fatal crash of Action News helicopter Chopper 6

"He was like Monroe, if someone needed help, no competition," said Kane.

Dave Allegretti, who was a friend of Dougherty's since kindergarten, tells us the photographer filled every party or get-together with his infectious laugh and beloved storytelling.

"He enjoyed listening to and creating music. He was an avid Philly sports fan, a dedicated and talented photographer, but most importantly, he was an incredible husband, father, brother, son, and friend," said Allegretti in a statement to Action News.

Both crew members of Chopper 6 were highly experienced and well-known in this community.

"It was an honor an absolute honor to say I worked with him. He loved his city. He loved his community. He was so proud of being from North Philadelphia," said Anne Smith, who knew Smith.

Dougherty and Smith have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

"You do it because you have a job to do. That's what he did," said Kane.

SEE ALSO: Community shows support for 6abc Action News after fatal Chopper 6 crash