Community shows support for 6abc Action News after fatal Chopper 6 crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After the news broke of a deadly crash involving Chopper 6, community members were quick to share their condolences and support for Action News.

The helicopter's crew members, a pilot and a photographer, lost their lives when Chopper 6 crashed in a densely wooded area of Washington Township in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The aircraft had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia for an assignment in Galloway Township, New Jersey. It went down while returning to Philadelphia.

"They are described as the best guys you'd want to know. Family men who would do anything for the ones they love," said Action News reporter Maggie Kent.

The pilot and photographer have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

6abc leases Chopper 6 from U.S. Helicopters Incorporated based in North Carolina.

Condolences have been pouring in from viewers, colleagues and members from all parts of the community by way of phone calls, emails and posts on social media.

That includes messages such as:

"My heart goes out to all of you. You are such a wonderful group and truly feel like a family. Prayers to you and the families of those lost."

"Sad to hear any day but especially this close to the holidays. Much love to their loved ones including their ABC News family."

"Gut-wrenching news. My heart sank on reading this. Praying for those in the chopper and their families. Thoughts and prayers for all of you at WPVI and the Action News team."

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

