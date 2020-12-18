workout

Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: RippedPHL in Center City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Husband and wife Katie and Dean Costalas met Charvel Sarkis way back in 2011.

After some drinks and research, they came together in 2016 to open RippedPHL in Center City.

"We have a high intensity class that's half treadmill, half strength training at 1519 Walnut Street," Katie said. "So when we knew that things were going to be shutting down, we immediately started literally hauling dumbbells all over the place and trying to recreate our workout outdoors."

They also knew that during a pandemic, it was all about location, location, location.

SEE ALSO: Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Remix Fitness in Horsham, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Remix Fitness is remixing what a gym looks like in 2020.



"We were at McCall Elementary School; we were up at Spruce Street Park; we got thrown out of Washington Square," Dean said. "You can't work out in Washington Square because it's a federal park."

"I ran the city, like every different street, and wrote down all these different spots. As I was running, (Dean) was like, 'Wait, we just ate at that place, go in, and ask them,'" Katie said.

That place was L'Anima, an Italian BYOB at 17th and Carpenter.

"They are really nicest people you could ever meet," Katie said.

The deal is that they share the tents and heaters - so in the space, there's a workout by day and pasta and wine by night.

Without the treadmills they have at their inside gym, they've modified to a socially distanced strength training and plyometric cardio class.

"I think the really cool thing is that this helped us to get a lot closer to all of our clients. Our community actually came together even more," Katie said.

SEE ALSO: Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Grit Fitness in Horsham
EMBED More News Videos

Temperatures may be dropping but that doesn't mean you can't sweat it out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiafitnessworkoutfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT
Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Remix Fitness in Horsham
Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Grit Fitness
1 mile run, 200 pushups, 100 pullups, 300 air squats... workout honors fallen veteran
Celebrity trainer's online workouts help people connect, share during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly makes top destinations list, return of large events expected in 2021
Wawa opening first drive-thru location Friday
How to avoid black ice
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Cold Today
Bridget Foy's reopens with pop-up cafe after devastating fire
Delaware officer shot at hotel released from hospital
Show More
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
76ers president: 'We are not trading Ben Simmons' for James Harden
Philadelphia Film Society pleads for help and time is running out
Philadelphia native leads Biden's inaugural committee
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
More TOP STORIES News