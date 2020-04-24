At Home With Adam - Here's a recipe for a drink adults and children will like (with just a little tweak)

I created this drink that has both an alcoholic version and a non-alcoholic version. It will satisfy everyone, even the kiddos. Since we are in spring and about to head into summer, berries are plentiful and cheap so these strawberries and raspberries can be the stasr of the glass!
STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MOCKTAILI
STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY SYRUP
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS:
Place the berries, rosemary, and water in a small saucepan and cook on medium. Once it boils cook uncovered for 10 minutes.
After the 10 minutes, strain the water and berries in a measuring cup. Make sure you press on the berries with a spoon or spatula to get every ounce of liquid out. You should end up with 1-1.5 cups of juice.
Immediately add the sugar and stir till dissolved. Place in fridge to cool or at least 30 minutes.STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MOCKTAIL (KID FRIENDLY)
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS:
Find a fun glass, I use a mason jar, and dip it into some of the berry syrup or water. Then dip it into a plate with a small layer of sugar to coat the rim.
Add the syrup, lime juice, and lime wedge into a cocktail shaker. Shake for a good 20 seconds. Tip: DO NOT put the soda or seltzer in, it will cause the shaker to erupt and spray everywhere due to the carbonation.)
Now add the soda or seltzer to the shaker and stir.
Pour it all into the glass with the ice and lime wedge.
To fancy it up, you can take a slice of strawberry or lime and place on the rim of the glass. Even add a raspberry to the center of the glass.
I take it up once more step for the kids and add a skewer of gummy bears or sour patch kids and lay it across the top.
STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MARTINI
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS:
Take a cold martini glass and dip it into some of the berry syrup or water. Then dip it into a plate with a small layer of sugar to coat the rim.
Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker (Vodka, Grand Marnier, 2 Tbsp. syrup (3 if you like it sweeter), lime juice, and ice). Tip: I throw the wedge of lime I squeeze into the shaker too)
Shake for at least 30 seconds vigorously.
Pour in the cold martini glass (without the ice or lime wedge).
To fancy it up, you can take a slice of strawberry or lime and place on the rim of the glass. Even add a raspberry to the center of the glass.
