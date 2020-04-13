At Home With Adam

Adam's House (WPVI) -- I am staying at home, just like everyone else. On Action News, I'm delivering the AccuWeather forecast from my living room, and when I'm not working on the forecast, I am keeping busy with my kids, working on a variety of projects. We're cooking, we're building, we're experimenting - and I want to share some of those projects with you, to help you stay active and entertained in your home.

Make my decadent Molten Lava cake in your own kitchen!

I've been doing a lot of planks - here are my tips.

Here is my Easter Sugar Cookie recipe.

Check out my instructions to build your own raised garden bed.

Can you make a mask out of an old sock?

How to bake Adam's Apple Delight.
