At Home With Adam - This guacamole recipe is great for Cinco De Mayo, and any other time

Adam's House (WPVI) -- With the stay-at-home order in place and Cinco de Mayo approaching, this will be your chance to make your own guacamole.

Cinco de Mayo is also known as the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a military victory over the French in 1862.

During a typical year, 87.3 million pounds of avocados are consumed during Cinco de Mayo celebrations. That is 349 million servings of guacamole!

It is so easy to make with just a few ingredients. Nothing unhealthy goes into the dish and this could be your trick to get the kids to dip in!

Avocados are a healthy fruit full of good fats, vitamin C, E, K, and B-6. Experts say they can also help with your blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, brain function, your skin, and much more.

So let's whip a batch up of this delectable staple and fill that chip with a creamy, sweet, smokey, dip with a kick. The best part about it is that you can create a batch in under 10 minutes and use one bowl!

INGREDIENTS:
  • 3 avocados

  • cup chopped onion

  • 6 cherry tomatoes

  • 1 clove garlic


  • Pinch of chili flakes

  • 1 tsp. kosher salt

  • 1 tsp. paprika

  • 1 lime, juice and 1 tsp. zest

  • 1 tsp. cilantro (if you like it)


    • INSTRUCTIONS:
    Cut the avocados in half, take out the seed, and drop into a mixing bowl. Mash the avocadoes with a fork. If you like your guac chunky, mash less.
    Add all the other ingredients to the bowl with the mashed avocadoes. Leave the paprika to the side for now.
    Mix it all together. The paprika will muddle the bright green color to more of a dull green if you add and mix in the bowl. If you want that bright green to stand out, just dust the top of the mixed guacamole with the paprika.

    TIPS:
  • Make sure avocados are ripe (slightly soft to the touch).

  • This is a flexible recipe. You can use any kind of onion; I like the tamer sweet onion. If you have a jalapeño, use a teaspoon of that in place of chili flakes. Add as much heat as you want, or none at all. Paprika adds a smokey flavor, but will take away the bright green color.

  • If you have leftovers, place them in an airtight container and flatten with the back of the spoon so it is nice and even. Then pour a little water over the top, place the lid on, and keep in the fridge. The water will not sink into the guacamole and will create a barrier, so it won't turn brown. Air and oxygen are the enemy. When you're ready to eat, just pour out the water and mix it up. It will last up to 3 days this way.

    • At Home With Adam - Fun Family Photo Wall
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy.

    At Home With Adam - His Molten Lava Cake Recipe
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy and he's sharing his projects with all of us.

    How Adam Joseph does his planks - and how you can too
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy.

    You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page.
