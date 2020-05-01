At Home With Adam - This guacamole recipe is great for Cinco De Mayo, and any other time

Cinco de Mayo is also known as the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a military victory over the French in 1862.
During a typical year, 87.3 million pounds of avocados are consumed during Cinco de Mayo celebrations. That is 349 million servings of guacamole!
It is so easy to make with just a few ingredients. Nothing unhealthy goes into the dish and this could be your trick to get the kids to dip in!
Avocados are a healthy fruit full of good fats, vitamin C, E, K, and B-6. Experts say they can also help with your blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, brain function, your skin, and much more.
So let's whip a batch up of this delectable staple and fill that chip with a creamy, sweet, smokey, dip with a kick. The best part about it is that you can create a batch in under 10 minutes and use one bowl!
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS:
Cut the avocados in half, take out the seed, and drop into a mixing bowl. Mash the avocadoes with a fork. If you like your guac chunky, mash less.
Add all the other ingredients to the bowl with the mashed avocadoes. Leave the paprika to the side for now.
Mix it all together. The paprika will muddle the bright green color to more of a dull green if you add and mix in the bowl. If you want that bright green to stand out, just dust the top of the mixed guacamole with the paprika.
TIPS:
