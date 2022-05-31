inside story

Maintaining your mental health amid the numerous mass shootings

By Niki Hawkins
Maintaining your mental health amid the numerous mass shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards speaks with Marriage and Family Therapist - Dr. Erica Wilkins from Jefferson University for advice on minding your mental health with so much chaos in the world.

They discuss advice for stress relief and maintaining your mental health as people deal with the barrage of devastating mass shootings in the current news cycle.

