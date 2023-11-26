Family seeks help finding missing mother gone for 3 months in Delaware County

The 36-year-old mother has been missing since August 13. She was last seen in West Philadelphia.

MILLBOURNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 36-year-old mother has been missing from the greater Philadelphia area for over three months.

Now, her family, friends, and police are reaching out to help find her.

Bill Cornelius is the father of Alicia Brown's baby boy. He also cares for Brown herself.

"I'm the person that's closest to her like I've been around her every day. Like she comes to my job every day. She called me 15 times a day. I'm her care provider," Cornelius said.

Brown has some health concerns. She has sickle cell disease and a drug addiction.

"She suffered from mental health, she's bipolar," Cornelius added.

The 36-year-old mother has been missing since August 13. She was last seen along the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Everyone in Brown's life says her being gone this long is unusual.

"She has left before for two to three days but even then, during those times, she's in contact with me," Cornelius said.

"I've known her for almost 20 years and she would have called. She would have reached out," said her friend Nicole Boggs.

Police in Millbourne, Delaware County, where she was reported missing, are investigating her disappearance.

"She's about 5'6", 5'7", and about 130 pounds. She does have a tattoo on her, I believe it's her right wrist. Black hair, last time she was seen it was braided," said Corporal Joseph McCreary with the Millbourne Borough Police Department.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to finding Brown.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We're trying to return her to her family. She has a son that's pretty much our driving factor with everything," said McCreary.

"I love you, Alicia, call please. We are very worried and if somebody knows something please, please say something," said Boggs.