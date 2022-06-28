apartment fire

Firefighters rescue residents, pets from 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown

Firefighters went door-to-door to rescue everyone inside, including many of the residents' pets.
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An apartment fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania grew to three alarms on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. near the corner of West Gordon and North Front streets.

Smoke was seen coming from the four-story building when firefighters arrived.

They went door-to-door to rescue everyone inside, including many of the residents' pets.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, officials said.

There was no word on what started the fire, and no injuries were reported.
