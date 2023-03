A fire destroyed an apartment building in Allentown, Pennsylvania early Friday morning, leaving multiple families without a place to live.

Firefighters had to help people on the upper floors get out of the building.

The flames could be seen through the roof of the building on the 500 block of Benner Road.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews spent hours putting out hot spots.