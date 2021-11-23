house fire

41-year-old man killed in early-morning house fire in Allentown, Pa.

Officials said 41-year-old Otoniel Fernandez was pulled from the burning house, but could not be saved.
By
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 41-year-old man died in an intense, early-morning house fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The blaze sparked at a home on the 600 block of Randolph Street at about 4:30 a.m., officials said.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Otoniel Fernandez, was pulled from the burning house, but could not be saved.

Three cats also died in the blaze.

Multiple fire marshals and a arson K9 were called to the scene to investigate. A cause has yet to be determined.

