41-year-old man killed in early-morning house fire in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 41-year-old man died in an intense, early-morning house fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.The blaze sparked at a home on the 600 block of Randolph Street at about 4:30 a.m., officials said.The victim, identified as 41-year-old Otoniel Fernandez, was pulled from the burning house, but could not be saved.Three cats also died in the blaze.Multiple fire marshals and a arson K9 were called to the scene to investigate. A cause has yet to be determined.