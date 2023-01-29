Terrifying video shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; 2 charged

Warning: This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Newly-released dash cam video from Central Florida shows the terrifying moment when an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities said the incident happened January 13 in Orange County.

Investigators said the driver was parked at an apartment complex and delivering packages when two men were waiting for him when he got back to the truck.

One of the suspects is seen holding a gun to the driver's neck. He made him give up his cell phone and wallet before the two men made off with a number of packages.

The driver was not hurt, WESH reported.

Now, two suspects, 22-year-old Arkimase Divinard and 23-year-old Joel Aime have been arrested in connection to the crime. They are facing charges of robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said the two suspects have a long criminal record. Between them, they have 85 felony charges and 11 convictions.