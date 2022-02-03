Multi-alarm fire at auto body shop in Ambler, Pa.

Doylestown: Service is suspended until further notice due to fire department activity near Ambler Station. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3 — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 3, 2022

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to a multi-alarm fire in Ambler, Montgomery County.The fire started just before 10 a.m. Thursday at an auto body shop on Main Street near Butler Pike.Once on the scene, firefighters quickly struck a second alarm.A third alarm was struck just before 10:30 a.m.Crews are still working to get the fire under control.So far there are no reports of injuries.SEPTA has suspended its Doylestown service due to the fire."Service is suspended until further notice due to fire department activity near Ambler Station," SEPTA tweeted.