NJ man brings world-class competitive sport to Camden through 'AMP Winter Guard'

Through flag-twirling and sabre-swinging, Dreu Toliver has brought a new hobby to the youth in Camden and beyond.

Through flag-twirling and sabre-swinging, Dreu Toliver has brought a new hobby to the youth in Camden and beyond.

Through flag-twirling and sabre-swinging, Dreu Toliver has brought a new hobby to the youth in Camden and beyond.

Through flag-twirling and sabre-swinging, Dreu Toliver has brought a new hobby to the youth in Camden and beyond.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- "There was a need of an activity that was a little different than anything that was in the city of Camden," said Dreu Toliver. "Everybody's known to do basketball and football, but there was a performing atmosphere that was not there."

In 2007, Toliver and his wife created AMP Winter Guard, which is now one of a small handful of world-class winter guard groups in the tri-state area. What started with his children, nieces, and nephews has grown to include dozens of youth from the tri-state area and beyond.

"What I would like us to become is one of those staples," he said, "that people can look to do things that will improve their life and also be part of something."

The group practices routinely on weekends for six to10 hours at a time. Participants come from near and far to convene wherever practices are held. Today, a practice took place at Wilmington Friends School in Delaware.

AMP Winter Guard will perform in several shows starting in January and will look to compete against other groups across the nation in April.

Anyone interested in trying out for next year's team or getting involved can find more information on their website.

RELATED: Delaware man returns to ballet company as its first African-American director