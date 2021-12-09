amtrak

Amtrak expects to cut service as vaccine requirement, hiring halt thins its workforce

Amtrak president Stephen Gardner said the impact would be felt mostly on long-distance services.
EMBED <>More Videos

Why Amtrak may need to reduce service next year

PHILADELPHIA -- Amtrak service will likely be reduced next year as it complies with the upcoming vaccine requirement for federal workers.

Amtrak president Stephen Gardner testified before a House of Representatives committee Thursday that the passenger rail operator does not anticipate having enough employees to run all trains when the mandate takes effect January 4.

He said that 94% of its employees are fully vaccinated and 96% have received at least one dose, which is similar to the vaccination rates of other federal workers. Many engineers, conductors and employees retired or left Amtrak during the pandemic, he said. Amtrak is currently recruiting and hiring today, but it had halted hiring due to funding uncertainty and social distancing requirements that hampered its training.

SEE ALSO: Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID-19 rule enforcement

"This will likely necessitate temporary frequency reductions, primarily for our long-distance services," Gardner said of the worker shortage.

Gardner said the impact would be felt mostly on long-distance services because of the small crews at stops along these multi-day routes.

"At some of these crew bases across our network, we have a relatively high percentage of unvaccinated employees," Gardner said.

Amtrak expects to share by next week what services are being reduced. Amtrak plans to return all routes to regular service levels as soon as it has sufficient employees.

SEE ALSO: COVID cases rising in New Jersey and around the country

Gardner said the pandemic has had a silver lining. In recent months, 30% of passengers were making their first trip on Amtrak, which he said was double the norm before Covid. Amtrak ridership has averaged about 65%-70% of pre-pandemic levels before Thanksgiving of this year. At the Thanksgiving holiday, ridership was 78% of what it was before the pandemic, Gardner said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiapennsylvaniaamtrakcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
AMTRAK
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Experts urge caution for summer travelers
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
As ridership increases, masks still required on SEPTA & Amtrak
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News