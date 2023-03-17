Amtrak offers exceptionally low fares for train riders going to New York City, Washington D.C.

WATCH LIVE

amtrak

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 2:40AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention train riders, get ready to save big on getaways to New York City and Washington D.C.

Amtrak announced special "Night Owl Sales" on early morning and late night departures from Philadelphia's 30th Street Station.

Travelers can get tickets between $5 and $20 if they travel between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., officials say.

These fares only apply to Northeast Regional rails and other select routes.

Amtrak also says it's a great option for people returning from concerts, plays, or sporting events.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket or learning more can click here.

