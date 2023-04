Brush fires near 30th Street Station causes Amtrak delays, suspension of some commuter rail lines

Officials say the Trenton Line, Chestnut Hill West, and the Paoli Line have been suspended.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Brush fires in Mantua near 30th Street Station have caused delays on Amtrak service from Philadelphia, officials say.

The fires have also caused the temporary suspension of some commuter rail lines.

The fires were first reported around 6 p.m. Friday.

The Thorndale Line was temporarily suspended but has since reopened.