visions

Taste Amy's amazing Pastelillos, Puerto Rican style turnovers

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Taste Amy's amazing Pastelillos, Puerto Rican style turnovers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amy Rivera Nassar is on a mission to educate Philadelphians on this savory little piece of her Puerto Rican culture with pastelillos (Puerto Rican meat pies). It's a hot pocket that looks like a bigger version of an empanada but with thinner dough.

They're deep-fried and traditionally stuffed with chicken, ground beef or pizza flavors (cheese and tomato sauce), though Amy experiments with all kinds of fillings.

Pastelillos are a favorite comfort food snack, appetizer or side dish that Nassar says you'll find everywhere on the island and in bodegas all around North Philadelphia where she was born and raised, the only child of 5 in her family not born on the island.

Now a married mother of two, she started Amy's Pastelillos as a side project in 2018 but says business really took off during the pandemic, as she offered them both cooked and frozen, make-at-home style.

You can find her popping up in cafes and markets around the city including the new plant-based Lightbox Cafe that just opened in Queen Village, where Amy is offering vegan pastelillos.

Amy's Pastelillos| Instagram

Lightbox Philly | Facebook | Instagram

704 S 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
267-687-1649

Gusto: Mi Cocina Criolla Virtual Series | Tickets

Tickets are available through October 15th. 100% of ticket sales support Taller Salud in Puerto Rico
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphialatino heritage monthhispanic heritagevisions
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
Documentarian Patricia Yáñez making the world better through film
Puerto Rican competitive BBQ chef uses skills to feed Afghan evacuees
Mexibike spins wheels, makes deals for bike needs in South Philly
Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast
TOP STORIES
Gunman kills coworker in Jefferson Hospital, shoots 2 officers: Police
Users having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
Powerful Philadelphia union boss, council member go on trial
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
AccuWeather: Muggy Monday, Shower & T'Storm Possible
Show More
Boy, 6, finds historic mastodon tooth
US Supreme Court starts new term back at court
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane
Nobel Prize Medicine: 2 Americans win for heat, touch discoveries
More TOP STORIES News