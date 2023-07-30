$100,000 reward offered for information on targeted shooting death of Andrew Stengel

A large reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Andrew Stengel in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Andrew Stengel in Philadelphia.

His father hopes someone can recognize the suspect from surveillance video of the incident.

The Stengel family says a $100,000 reward is being offered for vital information about the 29-year-old's murder.

"I really believe that you know, just keeping Andrew's case alive in the public makes a difference," said the victim's father, Mike Stengel.

On November 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving, Andrew left his house along the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section around 8:40 p.m.

His father says Andrew left his dog Rutkus behind, which was unusual.

"Him and Rutkus went everywhere together, and just so happened Rutkus was left in the house when he went out to go get something to eat," said Mike.

Police say surveillance video shows a person of interest walking back and forth in front of Andrew's house.

"The person looked through the windows, he knew the house. He paced around the corner. He waited in the bushes behind the driveway, waiting for him to come down the steps to the truck," Mike recalled.

When Andrew went to unlock his truck, that's when police say someone walked up behind him, shot him five times, and ran away.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"This was not random. You know he was - this was a targeted act," said Mike.

Family and friends of Andrew are posting $80,000 in reward money, and Philadelphia officials are offering up to $20,00 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"People don't realize how a little information could lead to a lot of information," said Mike.